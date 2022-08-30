Two disturbances could become tropical depressions

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami continued to monitor two systems in the tropics, with both forecast to develop into tropical depressions during the week.

Not much has changed since Monday for an area of low pressure in the Atlantic, which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

Conditions are “marginally conducive,” and some gradual development is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week, according to the NHC’s 8 a.m. advisory.

The system still has an 80 percent chance of development.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Danielle.

The second system, which the NHC says has a 40 percent chance of development during the week, is a tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa.

Some “gradual development” is expected and the NHC says the system could become a short-lived tropical depression “during the next few days,” but the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not expected.

For more, click here.