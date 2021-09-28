On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring three systems in the Atlantic, all with high chances of developing into tropical depressions within the next five days.

According to the NHC, the remnants of Tropical Storm Peter could redevelop into a short-lived tropical depression later Tuesday off the coast of Bermuda. The system is moving north-eastward at about 10 mph.

Also, two tropical depressions could form Tuesday or Wednesday in the far eastern Atlantic, with both having a high chance of developing within the next two to five days, said the NHC.

Disturbance 2, an area of showers and thunderstorms is showing signs of organization and the NHC says environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical depression is expected to form withing the next day or so as the system moves west northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Disturbance 1, an area of low pressure located several hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands, also moving west northwestward at 5 to 10 mph will enter an area where environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, according to the NHC, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.

If the systems become tropical storms, they would be Victor and Wanda, the last remaining storm names for 2021.

