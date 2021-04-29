This is a developing story

In a cryptic Thursday afternoon email, the Village announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection with Saturday's violent attack on Crandon Blvd. which sent a resident to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center.

The Village Connect email, sent at 6:24 p.m. read:

"Per Interim Village Manager Charles R. Press, the Key Biscayne Police department has apprehended two suspects in relation to the incident that occurred on Saturday, April 24, 2021."

The communication mentioned that the Manager would provide more information as it became available.

We will continue to update the story as it becomes available.