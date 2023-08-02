US National Team cyclist Magnus White, who was scheduled to race at the upcoming world championships in Scotland, was killed when struck by a car while training.

White was 17.

The accident happened last Saturday and USA Cycling announced his death in a statement Sunday.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident."

According to an ESPN report, White was riding his bicycle on Highway 119 when he was struck from behind by a car driven by a 23-year-old woman. White was thrown off the roadway into a fence and later died at the hospital.