Versión en español

The Ultra Music Festival, scheduled for March 26-28, 2021 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami looks to be on its way to being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The electronic music festival also canceled the 2020 event, also citing Covid-19 concerns.

A lineup for a 2021 festival was never announced.

According to an article on Billboard, Ultra wants the City of Miami to approve their request to hold the 2022 event next year before making the cancellation of this year’s event official. The Billboard article says they hope to host the event March 25-27, 2022 at Bayfront Amphitheater.

In a letter sent to City of Miami Manager Arthur Noriega - dated Jan. 21, 2021 - Ultra attorney Sandy York says that conditions created by the pandemic which caused last year’s event to be cancelled are still a threat.

"We anticipate that the City will again invoke the Force Majeure clause" in the license agreement to stage Ultra at Bayfront Park, York wrote. Because the license requires the festival to take place over a single weekend in March, "we respectfully request the rescheduled dates to be March 25, 26, and 27, 2022."

For the entire Billboard article, click here.