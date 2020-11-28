On Friday, United Airlines reportedly began operating charter flights to move shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination ahead of a planned mass inoculation program.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is still not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a public hearing to consider the company’s data scheduled for December 10, 2020.

The flights are in preparation for an unprecedented global supply and distribution operation to go into effect once the vaccine is approved by regulators.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, United was granted special permission by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to fly with increased quantities of dry ice, to keep the vaccine cold. The Pfizer vaccination must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.