Looks like we are stuck with unpredictable weather patterns here in South Florida.

Cold fronts that were pushing through are now stalling and then retreating. The result is strong winds and choppy offshore conditions. Checking a weather forecast is so important before heading offshore. Do it to make sure that you are not putting yourself into a dangerous position. Here’s a handy link: forecast.weather.gov

If you get lucky and can make it out to the fishing grounds this weekend, this is what you might be able to catch.

Starting with the deepest water first.

Swordfishing has been good during the daytime hours in 1,800 feet of water. The fish are biting close to the bottom so electric reels are a must. Rigged squid, bonito strips and dolphin bellies are getting a lot of the strikes.

Bottom fishing for black bellied rosefish has been good in 900 to 1,000 feet of water. Cut squid is getting the rosie bites.

In 800 to 900 feet of water, barrel fish are biting big pieces of squid fished on the bottom.

In 700 feet of water, golden tilefish are also eating whole squids on the bottom.

On the artificial wrecks and rock piles in 300 to 400 feet of water, snowy groupers are eating big pieces of squid fished on chicken rigs. Slow jigging is also catching fish.

On the wrecks in 200 to 260 feet of water, vermillion, yelloweye and mutton snappers are taking squid baits and live baits fished on the bottom. Some of the wrecks have some big amberjacks that are eating live pinfish and vertical jigs. There has also been some blackfin tuna action on these wrecks.

A few sailfish, some large kingfish, bonitos and barracudas are eating live ballyhoo, pilchards, threadfin herring and goggle eye jacks fished from a kite or free lined from a slow drifting boat. The action has been from 200 to 80 feet of water.

The area around the outfall off Government Cut has produced most of the fish.

A few Spanish and cero mackerel are also being caught arounds the range markers. And nighttime tarpon action in Government Cut continues to be good on the outgoing tides. Large shrimp have been getting the strikes.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.