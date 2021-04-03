The winds of March have been up and down. And the offshore fishing has been a lot like the winds, up and down! Add to the winds and sloppy conditions strong north currents and bottom fishing has been a challenge.

April will not be much different.

So, what has been biting? From the outer reef line in depths from 80 to 300 feet of water there have been lots of bonitos, a few kingfish, a few sailfish, a few blackfin tuna, Spanish mackerel and sharks and barracudas.

Typically, this time of year lots of sailfish are in our area and big dolphin fish are chasing schools of flying fish in the blue waters. The sailfish have not shown up in number. Hopefully, they will as we get further into April.

A few large dolphins were caught this past week.

The dolphin fishing will not be like summer dolphin fishing, where large schools of fish can be targeted. Instead, it will be a single large dolphin or a bull and cow traveling north together.

If you are out in the Gulfstream and looking to catch a large dolphin then keep your eye out for frigate birds that are tracking in a straight line heading north or south. If that bird heads for the surface, then chances are it has been following a large fish and now is your chance to get a rigged ballyhoo or large baitfish in the water.

Another sign is seeing a school of ballyhoo or flying fish coming out of the water at the same time and a big explosion from a predator feeding on the baitfish. You can troll or pitch a bait in the area that you think the predator is heading. The predator most likely is a big dolphi, but it could also be a sailfish or group of sailfish, marlin or tunas.

If you are looking to have some nonstop light tackle action right now then book a charter with a freshwater fishing guide. The largemouth bass, peacock bass and panfish fishing has been off the charts in our local freshwater canals, and in the canal systems of the Everglades. One hundred fish catches on artificial lures has not been uncommon in the last few weeks.

Tight Lines, Bent Fishing Rods and Good Times!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.