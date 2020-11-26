On Thursday afternoon, via an email from Zenaida Triana, Environmental Manager at Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County the Key Biscayne Beach Club was advised that "Laboratory results are satisfactory and Advisory Lifted."

KB Beach Club Manager Paul Zuccarini was succinct in his comment: "Ban lifted."

On Wednesday, the Department of Health in Miami-Dade County posted a swimming advisory for the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

In an email communication, the DOH said that “two consecutive beach water samples collected at this location did not meet the recreational water quality standard for Enterococci.”

The DOH recommends “not swimming at this location at this time.” The communication said that “result of the sampling indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.”

Key Biscayne Beach Club manager Paul Zuccarini said that the club remains open for members to use all the amenities, except for swimming. “The County has issued the advisory and we have to follow it,” said Zuccarini.

The Florida DOH said the advisory was issued because the water sampled collected in the KB Beach Club area “exceeded the Federal and State recommended standard for Enterococci (greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100ml for a single sample).”

For more information, visit the department’s website here and select “Beach Water Quality”, from the Environmental Health Topics List.