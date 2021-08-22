As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was passing over Block Island, moving N-NW at 12 mph with sustained 60 mph winds. The storm was about 50 miles SSW of Providence, Rhode Island.

A north-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest. Shortly after Noon on Sunday, Henri made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island, near Westerly.

After making landfall, Henri is expected to slow down and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border Sunday night, followed by an east-northeastward motion across northern Connecticut and southern Massachusetts on Monday.

Henri is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 12 inches. Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in considerable flash urban flooding.

For more, click here.