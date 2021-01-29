A local juvenile has been arrested in connection to the January 22 hit-and-run accident that occurred in the intersection of Westwood and Harbor Drive. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

Key Biscayne Chief of Police Charles Press told Islander News that the teen has been charged with two felonies.

“The family is cooperating,” Press said. “The accused will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident with minor injuries, a felony, as well as tampering with physical evidence, another felony.”

The police report on the incident said a witness at the scene of the accident helped the juvenile driver and an injured passenger from the vehicle when smoke started coming from it. The two then walked away from the accident scene, the report said.

About 30 minutes later, police reported, the juvenile returned to the accident scene with an unknown adult, and the witness saw the juvenile remove “four or five cans of a suspected alcohol” from the car, tossing them in nearby bushes. A second witness overheard the juvenile driver trying to convince another passenger from the car to say they were driving.

Two occupants of the defendant’s vehicle were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital by their parents, police reported. The car’s driver was arrested by officers.

“It is unfortunate, and while we hate to do some of these things, cops have to do whatever they have to do their jobs and enforce the law,” Press said. “Teens just have to learn there are consequences to their actions. Our kids need to have full respect for the law.”

The two occupants of the vehicle struck in the accident were uninjured. Their car sustained about $5,000 in damage, police reported, adding that the defendant’s vehicle sustained about $10,000 in damage.