$100 million GO Bond referendum gets voter OK

After a long, intense and contentious campaign that divided the community ended Tuesday as voters approved a referendum to allow the Key Biscayne Village Council to use up to $100 million in General Obligation Bonds for three groups of resiliency projects.

The results of the GO Bonds referendum:

For: 3,461 votes (56.54 percent).

Against: 2,660 votes (43.46 percent).

Village Councilman Ed London, a pro-GO Bond supporter, said the outcome sends a positive message about the future for potential residents and investors. “It sends the message that Key Biscayne cares and cares about our future…and we’re going to do something,” he said.

“I’d like to thank everybody who voted and I would also like to alleviate the fears of those who are against it,” he said. “This will not create a blank check. This will not raise taxes. We’re not spending money tomorrow. The only thing we’ve agreed to do is use a financial instrument to borrow money at the cheapest possible rate” for infrastructure projects.

“I’m very happy ,” London continued. “The people were involved. The people were interested. The people care.”

Council member Luis Lauredo, an outspoken opponent to the referendum, said the people have spoken, but the village council has work to do to bridge the new divides in the community.

“First of all, I congratulate all those who voted for it. That’s how democracy works. That’s the mandate of the people and we will abide by it,” he said. “Two, much more regretfully, it wasn’t worth the divisiveness that was unnecessary.

“We now have a challenge,” Lauredo continued. “The impact of approval is a lot less important because we still have a debt cap. The biggest challenge now is trying to get us all back together in this little community because it got ugly there. It permeated everything.”

Reynaldo Figueredo, a GO Bond opponent, urged the village council to, “define the scope of projects, make sure they build consensus as to viable projects (some may be rejected), the village staff should have realistic design plans fully developed, including cost estimates and clear implementation timelines.”

Figueredo fell short in his race for one of three vacant seats on the Village Council, receiving 1,465 votes, good for 6 in the field of 10.

Former council member Katie Petros said the vote “demonstrates residents’ willingness to invest in our much needed infrastructure upgrades to combat climate change. It is also a vote of confidence and trust in our village government to take the steps necessary to bring these projects forward in the most efficient and cost effective way possible.”

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said the residents “got it right” in passing the referendum, which had become a “wedge issue” in the community.

“The people, in the end, understood the intent,” said Davey, who was unopposed in his race for a second two-year term. “We know we need to do these projects and GO Bonds are generally the smartest way to finance the projects. I’m looking forward to moving on.’’

Meanwhile, Jennifer Allegra, a GO Bond opponent and Village Council candidate who placed fourth in the field of ten with 1,746 votes, said she believes the vote will hurt the community in the long run.

“In my opinion, the message the passage of the GO bond sends to investors or new home buyers is that we are not a fiscally responsible community, nor are we sensitive to the financial struggles caused by the global pandemic. In sum, we are reckless.”

The GO bonds are intended to be used for a wide array of large-scale resilience projects organized into three core programs:

- Mitigating the effects of sea level rise and flooding

- Protecting village beaches and shoreline

- Hardening infrastructure to the effects of hurricanes.

The “first bite of the apple,” an estimated $25 million, will be used for a series of projects focusing on stormwater improvement in coordination with undergrounding utilities and street work, according to the village staff.