In the Miami-Dade County commissioner District 7 race, Republican Raquel Regalado defeated Democrat and former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner in a close contest, receiving 50.62% of the vote to Lerner’s 49.38%. The vote differential was only 1,300 votes.

The district represents Key Biscayne.

In Key Biscayne, Regalado received 53% of the votes.

In 2010, Regalado was elected to the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. ​During her two terms, she championed programs and services for special needs children and adults. As the Facilities and Construction Committee Chair, she spearheaded the oversight of public funds for the construction and renovation of public schools, according to her website.

Also, as chairwoman of the Miami-Dade County Value Adjustment Board, she led the way in restructuring policies and procedures to eliminate funding delays for public schools.

The intense campaign was marred by mudslinging, with Regalado attacking Lerner with campaign ads showing previous videos of Lerner while she was Mayor.