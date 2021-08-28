US Gulf Coast braces for potential Cat-4 Hurricane Ida; area could see 10-15 ft storm surge

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast “rapid strengthening” of Hurricane Ida during the next 24 to 36 hours and the hurricane is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

After going through portions of Cuba Friday, Hurricane Ida is now in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum 80 mph sustained winds and higher gusts. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Ida was located 185 WNW of Havana, Cuba and 510 miles SW of New Orleans, LA.

The storm is moving NW at 16 mph.

The NHC said that a combination of a dangerous storm surge from Ida and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

If the peak surge from Hurricane Ida occurs at the time of high tide, areas like Morgan City, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River could see 10 to 15 ft surge. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves, said the NHC.

