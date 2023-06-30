In the 2020 presidential race, Joe Biden promised to help graduated college students with their debt. This morning, the Supreme Court declared his loan-relief plan unconstitutional.

The case began when six states sued, saying Biden’s cancellation of so much debt-which the congressional Budget Office estimates would have cost the government $4 billion-was an overexertion of executive power.

According to the New York Times , the Biden administration had been using a 2003 law, the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act (HEROES) to justify the plan, which allows for state assistance when national emergencies would put debtors in "even worse financial positions." It’s been used before, as starting in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic caused one such emergency and paused the collection of debt, as well as the accrual of interest.

In the last year, the Biden administration decided that the pause would end, but promised to help students with their debt by instating the student loan debt relief program. According to NBC, the administration would have forgiven up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year (or couples who file taxes jointly and earn less than $250,000 annually). Pell Grant recipients, who are the majority of borrowers, would have been eligible for $10,000 more in debt relief.

All of this, as the Biden Administration emphasized in the Supreme Court brief, falls under the wording of the HEROES Act, as it would ensure that “borrowers are not in a worse position financially due to the pandemic with regard to their ability to repay their loans” when payment obligations resumed.

However, the Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the loan-relief program did not fall under the language of the HEROES Act, referencing its lack of specificity.

With the student loan repayment set to resume in August, there is speculation on what President Biden will do with his limited venues in order to fulfill his promises before the upcoming election and anxiety from would-be borrowers over how they’ll pay off their student loans.