With beautiful beaches, fun and rich culture, adventure spots including 27-waterfalls, not to mention a wide array of all-inclusive resorts, the Dominican Republic's has long been a popular tourist destination for South Floridians.

However, this week, citing “violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault” throughout the island nation, the United States State Department upgraded the safety risk of travel to the country to a level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution.

However, due to the flourishing tourist economy, the DR has implemented a tourist police corps to handle “issues directly impacting travelers,” according to Travel of Path.

What should travelers consider when planning travel to DR?

Tourists are advised to avoid traveling alone, especially in major cities. Resorts are safer, often carrying a larger police presence with them, so it's best to tread the well-beaten path.

Punta Cana is highly regarded as one of the safest places to travel. Abundant with restaurants, beaches, and resorts, the area is dense in tourists (purportedly 80%-90% of US tourists end up there), so it’s particularly secure and protected. While it is not the only option, be advised to stay in places frequented by tourists.

If you do, by chance, find yourself in danger, the U.S. State Department urges you not to resist a robbery and not to flash any valuables that you may be carrying. Be mindful and observant of where you are and who is around you.

The State Department also urges enrollment into the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which keeps travelers altered about safety conditions in their destination and helps the U.S. Embassy, as well as friends and family, contact participants in the case of an emergency.

The Travel Advisory is not a dramatic change, nor is it unprecedented considering recent headlines. Though it ‘s always a good idea to practice mindfulness and safety, tourists shouldn’t worry too much.

