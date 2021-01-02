Light currents for the past few weeks have created excellent offshore deeper water conditions for anyone interested in catching mutton, vermillion, and yelloweye snappers. Included in the bottom fish catches have been big porgy’s, almoco jacks, amberjacks, and African pompano and large gag, red, and black groupers.

These catches are happening over the artificial reefs just north and south of Government Cut. Use whole squid, strips of squid, strips of bonito, live pilchards, pinfish, fresh dead ballyhoo, and Spanish sardines fished on the bottom with leaders that can be 10 feet long. Use as much lead weight as is necessary to keep your baits on the bottom or close to the bottom till you get a strike.

Hook sizes can range from a 2/0 to an 8/0 short shank hook like the Mustad Big Gun 10829NP-BN. While you are fishing your baits on the bottom you can also have a live or dead bait suspended in the water column. These two baits are intended for the kingfish, blackfin tuna, and sailfish that have been feeding over many of the wrecks the past few weeks. Have one bait halfway to the bottom and another on the surface.

A few areas that you may want to try are the Brandy Wine wreck in 145 feet of water, the Orion in 88 feet, and the Star Trek wreck in 210 feet.

Closer to shore, there has been scattered Spanish mackerel reports for anyone interested in anchoring in 20 to 30 feet of water. Chum hard with live pilchards and frozen chum, and the fish should arrive in 15 to 20 minutes. After that you can cast live shrimp, pilchards or shiny lures and spoons.

Tight Lines and be Safe!