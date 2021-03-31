United Way of Miami-Dade’s signature event moves virtual this year. VeritageMiami kicks off Sunday, April 11, with a three-course Farm to Fork brunch curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz and featuring local culinary stars Justin Flit, Brian Nasajon and Niven Patel.

Host Lyn Farmer will welcome the chefs and guide virtual viewers through step-by-step preparations, allowing all to create your own version of a meal saluting South Florida’s amazing ingredients.

United Way will provide a complete meal kit for two with all the ingredients, instructions and wines to make your brunch sparkle. The chefs will coach everyone through the preparations.

While enjoying each course, participants can bid on auction items, proceeds of which support the work of United Way of Miami-Dade. The auction is now live so you can join the fun ahead of time with early bidding! You’ll find exotic cruises, rare wine, luxury staycations and much more.

To see details on what items are up for auction and to register to place bids, click here.

Deadline to RSVP is Friday, April 2, no later than noon. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.