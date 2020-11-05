Brett Moss accepted the Citizen Architect award by the American Institute of Architects Miami Chapter at the recently held annual AIA awards gala. Moss is the vice mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne.

The AIA seeks to acknowledge those members who, in their daily lives, are performing an essential role in shaping the world through leadership in their communities.

The Citizen Architect award identifies those who have contributed to their communities through civic engagement on not-for-profit boards, governmental offices or boards, or other endeavors that demonstrate leadership.

“I am honored to receive this distinguished award from my professional peer,” Moss said. “It has been a wonderful reward to apply my expertise to benefit my neighbors. I look forward to continuing my involvement in my community for many years to come.”

Moss Architecture & Design Group has won numerous awards,as well as the Firm of the Year in 2017.