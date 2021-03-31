In a virtual meeting of the Key Biscayne Village Council marked by contentious exchanges over the process of selecting a new village manager, three consultants vetting the four finalists explained their processes -- and a familiar name surfaced as a potential fifth candidate:

Interim Manager and Police Chief Charles Press

Before the consultants began their presentations, Council member Brett Moss said that, based on how impressed he was at Press’ work as interim manager, he would propose adding him into consideration for the role at the next council meeting on April 6.

“I think he has done a good job and should at least be considered, and I have put a motion to that effect on the agenda,” Moss said.

This led to an at times heated discussion among the council members, with council member Luis Lauredo saying the suggestion blindsided him and bordered on being unethical.

Press was pressed into service after former Manager Andrea Agha left the role in December. At the time he said he would not seek the position permanently – a point that Lauredo emphasized several times in the course of the discussion.

“This is a radical, extraordinary proposal that is completely unethical,” he said, noting that it is obvious several council members got together to discuss the idea of pushing for Press. “I do not believe it happened spontaneously. I am surprised by the audacity and lack of transparency on this proposal and its impact on this community. I didn’t think we could get this low again.”

Moss was as forceful in his response. “All of these allegations are false. We did not get together. I have been doing due diligence on the candidates. I said I wanted to bring it up as a motion at the next meeting to reconsider (Press). I have talked with him and he obviously is enjoying the job. And he is doing a good job.”

Council member McCormick was equally incensed by Lauredo’s accusation, but she had to yell to be heard over Lauredo. “I have been accused of violating the Sunshine Law (council members meeting to discuss village business) and I am outraged. I believe it is appropriate for us to consider Brett’s proposal.”

At the start of the recruitment process, the council agreed that whoever was interim manager would not be considered for the job, said council member Ignacio Segurola. “I’m just not willing to change that. We agreed.”

Council member Frank Caplan said the withdrawal of a leading candidate over the weekend “has me sympathetic to the idea of inviting Chief Press. Ignacio’s point is correct. That was our stipulation. But there is precedent to reconsider an interim manager. We’ve done this in the past.”

William Bradford, former manager of the city of Palm Beach, withdrew his application over the weekend, citing personal reasons. Bradford’s withdrawal left four candidates in the running:

· Steven Williamson, Miami’s former director of capital improvement.

· Chris Rose, formerly Miami’s budget director. Before that, he was Miami-Dade County’s assistant director of public works.

· Joseph Fernandez, former head of Broward County’s Fire-Rescue department, previously worked for the City of Miami in fire and emergency management roles.

· Brian Lynch, who held jobs in the philanthropic and communications fields after 15 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Three consulting firms were hired to vet all five finalists: Bridge Business Transformations, Jurney Associates Inc., and former Fort Lauderdale manager Constance Hoffman, who was the only one of the three to make specific recommendations. Her top choice was Bradford.

Graham Tate, with Bridge Business Transformations, said they test for leadership characteristics. “We did not look for high scorers,” he said. “We assessed their business characteristics. All five applicants took part in the process enthusiastically. I don’t know what the other 50 candidates looked like, but you did a good job of coming up with the final five.”

Responding to a question from Council member Ed London, Hoffman said she noted that two candidates were not qualified based on how well they responded to the entire vetting process – test of managerial skills, an employee discussion exercise, and exhaustive reference checks.

“With the withdrawal of the one candidate none of the remaining candidates have great municipal experience,” she said. “So, it became a question of who we felt had the best chance of doing a good job for you. We considered everything, and we learned a lot from the references, pro and con.”

Kent Jurney’s firm conducted background checks starting with the applicants’ resumes, examining their employment history, business record, and then pored over databases for any evidence of legal trouble in their past. “We provide a summary report based on all this information. We do not make recommendations,” he said.

It was obvious from the start of the meeting that frustration has grown by the drawn out process. Davey reviewed the remaining process, which essentially was to listen to the consultants, conduct one-on-one interviews and then decide as a council on April 13.

“It has been six months since (Agha’s) resignation, three months since we’ve had resumes of our finalists. We should either make a decision or cut down the number of candidates,” Lauredo said. “We are endangering the morale of staff and we risk losing good people. We should act by April 6, at least. April 13 is too long. We’ve had the reports for a while. We’ve read it. We just need to decide.”

Vice Mayor Ed London agreed. “We have been dragging our butt and it’s time to make a decision. We know what the presentation is. I suggest that we take a vote to decide tonight. Let’s not keep dragging our butt.”

As the special meeting was ending, Lauredo asked Press why he was withdrawing his pledge not to seek the manager position.

“You made a pledge you would not be a candidate. Now you are rescinding that pledge,” said an agitated Lauredo. “It was a conditional pledge.”

“With all due respect,” Press said. “I did say I was not a candidate for the village manager position. I also said I was a soldier for the village of Key Biscayne and would do the wishes of the council. I will be perfectly happy to return to my job as police chief.”

In other action the council approved on second reading an ordinance to pursue the purchase of a new fire truck at a cost of no more than $750,000 and authorized the purchase of a fire equipment bond to buy it with.

Benjamin Nussbaum, village chief financial officer, explained several ways the village can save up to $61,000 in the process, and the council voted unanimously to move forward.