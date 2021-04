In June, the Village Green fountain turns 20 and plans are underway to spruce up the iconic structure for the big occasion.

“I have obtained quotes to re-paint and repair the fountain both inside and out,” said Todd Hofferberth, director of the Village’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

“We look forward to celebrating the 20th commemoration of this beautiful addition to the Village Green, which was so generously funded by Rita and Gary Wider and the Wilder Foundation.”