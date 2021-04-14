Village Manager candidates shine in public meet-and-greet

The four finalists for the vacant Village of Key Biscayne Manager’s job -- Christopher Rose, Brian Lynch, Joe R. Fernandez and Steven Williamson – presented their qualifications in person to a few dozen citizens, including many village employees, Tuesday afternoon.

All four candidates used humor and passion to convey why they were uniquely qualified for the challenges facing the new manager.

There were some commonalities in their comments, most noticeably about the arduous six-month interviewing and hiring process, which they view as a positive. They said it allowed them to learn more about the village and the Village Council’s expectations for the new manager.

The event was the village’s first “official” sponsored public event in over a year, held outdoors by the reflective pools in the shadows of the Village Chambers and fire station.

The council is scheduled to name the new manager at a special Village Council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The meeting is noticed as a “hybrid meeting,” with three or four council members in chambers and the rest virtual.

Residents are not allowed in the chambers.

