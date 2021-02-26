A goal for the Key Biscayne Police Department, 17 years in the making, recently came true as Police Chief Charles Press announced the department has been re-accredited by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) with Excelsior Status, the highest recognition the agency bestows.

The status, resulting from five perfect three-year re-accreditations over the years, “recognizes the long term commitment the Key Biscayne Police Department’’ has to upholding the standards detailed in the process, said Billy Walls, Senior Program Manager for the commission, which falls under the FDLE in Tallahassee.

“They show they are pretty dedicated,” said Walls. “They didn’t miss on 170-180 mandatory standards that represent current professional law enforcement practices to increase effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of law enforcement services.”

Press, who is also currently serving as interim Village Manager, said he “could not be prouder” of his department’s achievement.

“We have been working our way toward this goal since I was hired as (police chief) in 2004,” he said. “It takes tremendous dedication and documentation to reach Excelsior Status, and this recognition is a testament to our entire force, particularly our Accreditation Manager Ana Guerra.”

The KBPD has been accredited by the CFA since 2005, consistently achieving perfect scores, which have been rated “flawless” every three years. After five perfect scores, a police department could achieve Excelsior Status, Walls said.

Only about 10 percent, or 160 cities in Florida, have achieved the Excelsior status.

The Key Biscayne Police Department achieved the top status in spite of having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the meetings that had been face-to-face had to be held over ZOOM or similar services.

“This past accreditation review was particularly difficult because of the pandemic as our department was among the first to be reviewed virtually,” Press said.

Walls said the virtual process is working well, despite a few early challenges.

“We’ve been doing virtual for about a year and at first it was cumbersome and took longer, but we’re getting used to it and are getting the same information. We wrote up an electronic manual to detail items that we would have gone over in person,’’ he said. Supplementing the virtual interviews were photos and live stream videos of practices and procedures,’’ he said.

The origins of the accreditation program goes back to 1993 when the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) and the Florida Police Chiefs Association were tasked to create an independent voluntary law enforcement agency accreditation program. The program requires compliance with more than 250 professional standards designed to be practical, easily understood, and achievable for all law enforcement agencies.

“Everything we do is guided by standards of accountability and needs to be meticulously documented for the accreditation review and, once again, we have shown our dedication to this community and to the law,” Press said.