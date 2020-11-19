Key Biscayne’s small businesses impacted by COVID-19 received some good news at the Village Council meeting Tuesday with the announcement that grants of up to $5,000 are now available from a surprise CARES Act allocation from Miami Dade County.

The $180,000 allocation can be used for documented expenses related to the response and recovery from the Coronavirus, said Village Manager Andrea Agha.

Agha, whose tenure as manager is coming to an end, is working with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce to develop a distribution plan. She said they are working under a tight deadline: “The funding needs to be distributed by the end of the calendar year.’’

Robert Brookes, the chamber’s treasurer, said he was pleased the village has received the CARES funds “in terms of our needs for the small businesses on Key Biscayne.”

An earlier request to the county for a portion of $1 million CARES funds had sat unanswered, until now. Brookes said the $180,000 allocation “is a very good amount” for businesses affected by COVID.

“We know what we’ve been through, and we know what may be coming may be even worse,” said Brookes, who also serves on the chamber’s board of directors. “Businesses looking down the pike are looking at some really serious losses going forward.’’

Brookes will serve as liaison for the applicants, who submit their information online, at www.keybiscaynechamber.org. He stressed that all Key Biscayne businesses are eligible -- not just chamber members.

“This is found money, really a gift in some ways.,” Brookes said. “In this round (the county) did us alright.”

To apply, businesses must have been in operation for at least two years. Applications are handled on a first-come, first-serve basis. All documentation supplied with the application will be retained as public record for at least five years. Applications will be reviewed by a chamber sub-committee, which will make distribution recommendations.

“It’s trying to get at what has changed in the business that has been impacted by COVID restriction and requirements,’’ said Brookes, adding that businesses that haven’t received federal assistance will be given higher priority.

Officials are meeting today (Thursday) to determine when to open the application period. The deadline for submitting applications is Nov. 27.

In other action at Tuesday’s hybrid/virtual meeting, the council:

- Approved an ordinance refinancing up to $11.3 million in outstanding village debt, a move that is expected to result in savings of between $450,000 and $700,000. Agha, or her replacement, will work with lending institutions and come back to council with possible terms and interest rates.

- Decided to create a new advertisement to entice potential applicants for the village manager position, which current manager Andrea Agha will be leaving by year’s end. The ad will be based on one use previously to recruit manager applicants. About a half dozen local resumes have been submitted for the position; they will be reviewed by the council. If needed, a search firm will be hired to help fill the position.

- Newly appointed Vice Mayor Ed London asked for an update on the use of Harbor Park for stormwater improvements to help control flooding. London feels the price paid for the park was too high, but said stormwater improvements could figure into its value. Village staff said data will be collected to see if the property meets stormwater needs. Meanwhile, outreach will be done to assess the community’s desire regarding recreation. The issue will be brought back to the council in December.