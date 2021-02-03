Village prepares for sand-filled trucks for next beach renourishment project; breakwater option being considered for future

As Key Biscayne residents prepare to endure another costly beach nourishment project to maintain 1.25 miles of Atlantic Ocean beachfront, village and industry officials now believe there could be another viable option to reduce beach erosion: segmented submerged breakwaters.

Officials confirmed that discussions about submerged breakwaters are being considered as part of the ongoing Coastal Storm Risk Management feasibly study, which is conducted every 50 years. At stake is federal funding in the fight against beach erosion, with the situation potentially being worse due to the rising sea level.

Examination of historical beach management data shows that the central reach of the Key Biscayne beach -- the section that borders the village -- experiences approximately 7,000 cubic yards of erosion every year and five feet of shoreline loss. However, while some sand loss is expected every year, the exact amount is difficult to determine because of factors like hurricanes, said Roland Samimy, Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer for the village.

The current $1.8 million nourishment project for 23,000 cubic yards of sand represents the next in a periodic series of renourishment projects, said Samimi. This project, expected to start in March, will be fulfilled using trucked-in sand from Central Florida sand mines rather than dredging offshore sand. It’s expected to require 1,300 truck loads.

Work is expected to take two to three weeks to complete. All work must end by the May 1 start of sea turtle nesting season. Funding for the project is split between the federal Emergency Management Agency (75 percent), the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (12.5 percent) and the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation (12.5 percent).

“We nourish the whole beach, with some parts of the beach getting more sand than others,” said Samimy. “We could go years without a major storm event and then, after the storm, you have to nourish more frequently.”

Sea level rise impacts the situation by sending water further inland during high tides, and especially during hurricanes, he said.

Submerged breakwaters as an alternative to perpetual renourishment is being studied because it, in essence, mimics a natural offshore reef. The first line of an island’s natural defense are the reefs that break the waves and drain their energy. What ends up on shore thus has less energy to move sand, he said.

The reefs, however, have their potential downside, Samimy said: “It’s tricky because sometimes you’re thinking you’re going to be doing good but you’re not. The energy balance of a shoreline is very complicated by how sand moves. If you change the energy. You might create other problems. These are the types of things that have to be investigated very carefully.

Beach nourishment management projects have placed a total of 837,300 cubic yards of sand on Key Biscayne’s beach between 1969 and 2017, according to Key Biscayne Beach Management Feasibility Study. The village managed projects between 1998-2017. Prior to 1998, projects were managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with Miami-Dade County as the local sponsor.

The proposed submerged breakwater segments would be located about 400 to 500 feet from the existing shoreline. The submerged locations, breakwater length and width, breakwater crest elevation, and gap between breakwaters need to be optimized by using detailed modeling, said Tim Blankenship, vice president of Moffat and Nichol, a firm used by Key Biscayne since 2002 for its nourishment projects.

Key Biscayne beaches are starved of sand that is normally transported from north to south along the Florida coast. The sand replenishing process, called littoral drift, has been impeded by things like the Government Cut entrance to the Port of Miami. Built in 1905 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the inlet “barrier” influences the beaches of Fisher Island, Virginia Key and Key Biscayne, he said.

Integrating a submerged breakwater or artificial reef into the shoreline protection strategy will help dissipate wave energy and sand erosion. It can also extend the time between needed beach nourishment events, Blankenship said. adding that the ecosystem would also be improved by the presence of an artificial reef.

As to the current beach renourishment project, Blankenship said sand must be trucked in because there is no offshore sand available. The only option to lessen the wave energy and sand erosion is to consider structures like submerged breakwaters, he said.

“We have seen some very initial concepts ... for segmented breakwaters,” he said. “ There’s a lot of debate about structures and a few projects here and there. In the 80s and 90s, the approach was’ no structures’ because of concerns about drift.

“Bottom line is if you don’t have an economical source of sand the only other option is to look at structures. We believe there will be a renewed interest in looking at breakwaters,’’ he said.