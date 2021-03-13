Village puts its money where its beach is, commits $414,000 for more renourishment sand

The Key Biscayne Village Council showed its resolve to address beach erosion issues by agreeing to spend $414,000 for additional sand on an ongoing nourishment project. It also called for action to address potential health issues with burying seaweed.

Currently, the village is permitted to place 31,000 cubic yards of sand, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will only reimburse for 23,000 cubic yards, representing the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. By spending the $414,000, the maximum permitted amount will be added, said Interim Village Manager Charles Press. With the change order, the project’s total cost is $2,250,000.

“From an engineering standpoint, the more sand the better protection the beach offers during future storm events,” Press wrote in a memo to council. “Another way of framing the issue is adding the 8,000 cubic yards of sand results in approximately 6 feet more berm width over the length of the beach.”

The additional sand will provide some added shore protection, but there is no way to quantify how much more protection or how much longer the beach will last as a result of the nourishment project -- a point stressed repeatedly by Vice Mayor Ed London.

“It depends on the intensity of the next storm, how directly the storm impacts the beach and how long from now the storm affects Key Biscayne,’’ Press wrote.

The main benefit to placing the additional sand on the beach now is because the contractor is already delivering sand via dump trucks to the beach. The village would only be required to cover the cost of the additional sand and not any of the mobilization costs.

In other beach-related action, Council member Allison McCormick called for a village staff report by the April 27 meeting assessing the costs and health concerns of dealing with the annual influx of sargassum seaweed.

Seaweed management options are limited, and they can be expensive. Options include: 1) no raking when seaweed accumulation is low, 2) rake and haul when seaweed exceeds an acceptable level, 3) rake and haul all the time.

The village has been burying some of the seaweed about six inches deep on the beach, but that practice was flagged in a recent University of Miami study that showed it increases nearby beach bacteria levels and ultimately impacts water quality. It also adds organic dirt-like material on the beach, which in excess can be a problem.

The UM study suggested the council consider “alternative approaches” to burying seaweed, but only in conjunction with sustained bacteria monitoring.

McCormick said she wants Chief Resiliency Officer Roland Samimy to gather information needed to establish village policy on the issue before sargassum season arrives. “I want us to be ahead of it rather than chasing it,’’ she said.

In other action, the council:

- Tabled until March 30 Mayor Mike Davey’s appointments for seven members for the village’s Strategic Vision Board (formerly the 2040 Strategic Vision Board). The postponement was at the request of Council member Ignacio Segurola to open up the board to the public in case there is interest. The appointments by Davey, which need council approval, are actually members retained from the original board. “This in no way is a reflection on this committee. It’s been a tough year for them” because of COVID-19 and other delays, said Council member Allison McCormick.

- Approved the purchase of a pumper fire truck ($750,000) and eight village vehicles ($300,000) to be partially funded from the proceeds of surplus vehicles, with the remainder financed by bonds.