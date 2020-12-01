Village’s act of kindness for Bahamian hurricane victim featured on NBC’s Today show

Key Biscayne found itself on the national stage Tuesday, as the NBC Today show highlighted the community coming together for a family in desperate need following unthinkable losses.

In its “The Upside” segment, it told the story of how the village provided outreach over a year ago when Erick Auguste and his family – wife, Elise Bain-Auguste, and their children, Erynn, now 9, and Chloe, now 3 – battled the unforgiving waters of Hurricane Dorian. The storm took Erick’s left arm, his mother and the family’s Bahamian home before they found temporary refuge in Key Biscayne.

“What they found was a community full of love and support,” Today correspondent Kerry Sanders said.

For seven months, Erick and his family found comfort and healing roughly 190 miles away in Key Biscayne, where residents offered them shelter, food, clothing, and helped their children enroll in school.

It came after Erick held his wife and children in one arm, and his mother, Matinise Elysee, in another during the hurricane.

“I’m trying to lift up my mom … and this piece of plywood came and cut my arm in half,” he said during the televised interview. “This is when we just watched her go …”

He remembers looking into his mother’s eyes, and hers into his, he said, and he knew she was thinking “I did the best I could to save her. I thought, God, don’t let me die at this time. Save me. And instantly, I felt like two angels came on the side of me and lifted me up into a tree.”

After 17 hours, Auguste was airlifted to Nassau, and eventually to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

And that’s when the Key Biscayne community rallied.

Juan Gutierrez’s home was their first stop. The director of human resources for the Village of Key Biscayne had connections with Erick’s brother, Johnny, and offered help before the storm hit.

“We never really considered them strangers,” he said on the Today show. “Never hesitated having them come into our house, especially in this time of great need.”

When the family needed a more permanent place to stay, Key Biscayne, Sanders said, “answered the call.”

Michele Estevez offered her house and a vehicle so Elsie could visit her husband in the hospital.

Asked by Sanders why she would open her house to strangers, Estevez answered, “I don’t see them as strangers. I didn’t. I just saw they were people in need, and that’s something we have to do for each other.”

And of the two young children in the family: “I don’t have grandkids. Those two kids, they became my grandkids.”

“The kids lost a grandparent, and God gave them another grandparent,” Erick said.

Auguste and his family returned home to the Bahamas about six months ago. They had originally returned to the Bahamas for a week-long visit, but then COVID-19 hit, and flights out of the Bahamas were canceled. And they stayed.

And over Labor Day, welcomed a new baby girl, Cylie.

“We enjoyed all the love and support that Key Biscayne showed us,” Erick Auguste told the Islander News in November. “This is a place that I will never forget in my life. There are so many good memories of Key Biscayne. We compare everywhere we go to Key Biscayne.”

During the Today show segment, Mayor Michael Davey told the family, “Know that you’re always welcomed back on Key Biscayne. We hope to see you sometime soon.”

Following words of support from several village residents, Sanders said, “between the emotions of having their family together and getting the messages from here on Key Biscayne, and really all the love and support, it’s perhaps a message for all of us, especially during this holiday season, to think about others.

“Folks, who may start out as strangers, but wind up being like family.”

To watch a replay of the Today Show's segment, click here.