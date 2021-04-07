Village’s ‘Reduce, Reuse, RECYCLE’ campaign coming Saturday

After being forced to cancel in 2020, the village’s 13-year old electronics recycling event returns this week, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents and local businesses are invited to participate in the event by looking for household electronics, batteries and fluorescent lamps that can be recycled.

Acceptable items:

Computers and peripherals: hard drives, main frames, laptops, keyboards, printers, scanners, cables, chargers, modems, hubs, PC and laptop batteries. CRT monitors (glass-bearing)

Televisions (glass-bearing)

Media players and devices

Other electronics: Copiers, fax machines, telecommunication systems

Land phones, cell phones, PDAs and chargers

Mercury-bearing devices and batteries:

Fluorescent lamps, ballasts, capacitor

Alkaline, lead-acid batteries and lithium batteries

Non-lithium batteries: not to exceed 10 pounds

Small home electrics (ex: toasters, hair dryers) will be accepted as a service to residents but not recycled.

Unacceptable items:

White goods; i.e., ranges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators

Tools

Wood console TVs and projector TVs

Drop off at the Key Biscayne Civic Center Parking Lot (West Enid & Village Green Way)

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, those participating should remain in their vehicles. Village staff will remove all items from your vehicle.

This year, crewmembers will not be able to accompany residents to retrieve bulky/heavy items from their home or business.

For more information, please email Mariana Dominguez-Hardie by email at mdominguez@keybiscayne.fl.gov or call Mariana at (305) 365-5504.