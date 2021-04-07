Village’s ‘Reduce, Reuse, RECYCLE’ campaign coming Saturday

After being forced to cancel in 2020, the village’s 13-year old electronics recycling event returns this week, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents and local businesses are invited to participate in the event by looking for household electronics, batteries and fluorescent lamps that can be recycled.
Acceptable items:
Computers and peripherals: hard drives, main frames, laptops, keyboards, printers, scanners, cables, chargers, modems, hubs, PC and laptop batteries. CRT monitors (glass-bearing)
Televisions (glass-bearing)
Media players and devices
Other electronics: Copiers, fax machines, telecommunication systems
Land phones, cell phones, PDAs and chargers
Mercury-bearing devices and batteries:
Fluorescent lamps, ballasts, capacitor
Alkaline, lead-acid batteries and lithium batteries
Non-lithium batteries: not to exceed 10 pounds
Small home electrics (ex: toasters, hair dryers) will be accepted as a service to residents but not recycled.
Unacceptable items:
White goods; i.e., ranges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators
Tools
Wood console TVs and projector TVs
Drop off at the Key Biscayne Civic Center Parking Lot (West Enid & Village Green Way)
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, those participating should remain in their vehicles. Village staff will remove all items from your vehicle.
This year, crewmembers will not be able to accompany residents to retrieve bulky/heavy items from their home or business.
For more information, please email Mariana Dominguez-Hardie by email at mdominguez@keybiscayne.fl.gov or call Mariana at (305) 365-5504.