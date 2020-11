Another shocking picture showing the amount of beach erosion. This was in front of the Beach Club.

I understand the village will be undertaking a beach renourishment project starting in the Spring of 2021, but I requested the village to at least try and add some sand to preserve the dune that we currently have. I was not successful in getting them to help.

The Beach Cub staff has been bringing wheelbarrows of sand down to the roots of the palm trees, trying to preserve.

Thanks,

Chris Biggers