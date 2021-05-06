It certainly was not the “No More Mr. Nice Guy” approach, but Key Biscayne’s juveniles - and their parents - clearly got the message during the first weekend of more increased patrols near the center of the community.

A total of 41 citations, warnings or violations were handed out last Friday and Saturday night, on the heels of a recent trend of juvenile misbehavior that blossomed into a rare aggravated assault case on the island.

In each of those cases last weekend, parents were contacted by the Village of Key Biscayne Police Department.

No arrests needed to be made.

Interim Village Manager Charles Press said at last week’s Village council meeting his staff would “flood the streets” even though he realized it would be a costly proposition.

Four officers were assigned to the evening duties in “platoons,” making a total of 32 area checks at the Village Green Park and walkways.

The enhanced visibility of the officers was welcomed by Village Council member Luis Lauredo, who has been pushing for enforcement of local laws since at least January.

“It’s important that we have visibility in the community,” he said. “I applaud our police officers for what they’re doing.”

Golf carts were again involved in more than half of those contacts, with 13 citations written up and nine warnings handed out.

Those statistics coincide with a similar trend of numbers over the past four months, when 52 golf cart citations and 16 warnings were issued.

What the citations actually meant wasn’t clear in terms of fines or just recorded violations without penalties.

Another growing problem seemed to be with the Miami-Dade County midnight curfew. Last weekend, there were 13 juvenile curfew violations. Only 15 had been issued over the past four months.

Four juvenile trespass warnings were handed out last weekend; 50 had been issued over the past four months.

Also in that time period, 12 juvenile arrests have been made, the majority connected to golf cart thefts and vandalism. The total includes the two juveniles from Miami Beach who were recently arrested in a late-night battery case on Crandon Boulevard.

Lauredo did say the Council approved some bicycles for officers to soon patrol areas. That project had been delayed for quite awhile because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re working with the police department on getting new ideas to address concerns to make things better,” he said. “We’re learning all the time.”

The Community Center gym will be the site of a special meeting/forum at 6 p.m., Monday, May 17. The public can offer suggestions as to how best combat crime.

“We’ve been very supportive (for the police and fire departments) to what they need,” Lauredo said. “This has all been spiraling out of control, at least in perception ..."

“Hey, the community is changing, and we may have to change what we do. Through thoughtful and calm thinking, and with ideas from intelligent minds, we can help the police department do a better job.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking Wednesday in front of the Satellite Beach Police Department, announced that all sworn officers in the state soon will be receiving $1,000 bonuses (along with other first responders, including fire-rescue personnel and EMT medics) for their exceptional work during the peak of the pandemic.

April 30-May 1 statistics