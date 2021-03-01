Have you noticed white markers on the ground around the village?

The Village of Key Biscayne has contracted KCI Technologies for a survey and mapping project to assist in addressing the stormwater drainage issues faced by the village. The company will be using mobile and aerial LiDAR to collect the data of the current site conditions of the island.

As part of the surveying process, KCI is temporarily laying out control points throughout the village, officials reported. Those are the 1-foot by 2-foot white stripes adhered to the ground. The control points help ensure accuracy of the data collection and help the village’s engineering team provide the best design plan possible.

The surveying project is expected to take one year to complete.

Aerial Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) is aerial mapping technology that uses calibrated laser returns from the earth's surface are reflected to an overflying GPS-monitored aircraft equipped with on-board positional and IMU sens - Source Google.