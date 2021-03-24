Village update on beach renourishment project

Throughout this week, the project area will continue to move southward -- focusing on widening the beach between monument number 104 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and monument number 105.5 near the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

Work will take place Monday – Friday, from sunup to sundown. An estimated 100 truck loads of sand will continue to enter Key Biscayne daily. Traffic will be impacted. Additionally, the village requests that people not park along Sonesta Drive to avoid causing delays in the delivery of sand.

The beach will remain open during the renourishment, but visitors should use caution. Avoid the beach access pathways north and south of Oceana during the work week; this is where the trucks will be entering and leaving the beach. Also, visitors are asked not climb the mounds of sand as it may pose a safety risk.

Residents who do not yet have access to Beach Park and wish to visit the beach may contact Richard Perez at (305) 365-8900 or rperez@keybiscayne.fl.gov at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

For additional information, or if you have any questions, please contact Dr. Roland Samimy, chief resilience and sustainability officer at (786) 770-9465.