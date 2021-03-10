Village officials are warning residents that a large crocodile has been spotted in the area, especially along Pines Canal.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working with the village to track the animal.

“Should FWC witness behavior that indicates potential undue human safety risks, a decision may be made to attempt to capture or remove the individual crocodile,” a release from the village of Key Biscayne said. “Removing crocodiles is typically a last resort and, in most cases, is only a temporary solution.”

FWC agents will be in the area passing out information to residents about crocodiles, and answering any questions. They will also respond in real-time to new sightings should any be reported while they are in Key Biscayne.

Residents and visitors are reminded that, in Florida, it is to be expected that alligators or crocodiles may be in ANY body of water at ANY time and to behave accordingly - whether you actually see them or not, said the village’s news release. Crocodiles have been on and around Key Biscayne for decades and there are more now than at any time in at least 40 years.

To report a crocodile sighting, call the FWC's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR [866-392-4286].