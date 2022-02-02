Vintage baseball cards discovered behind a wall during renovation

"We're not really baseball fans so I didn't really know what I was looking at, but lots of friends said, “Oh, I know that guy,” commented Melissa Brodt as she found 1,600 vintage baseball cards when she removed a wall covering in a bedroom in the Boise, Idaho house she was been remodeling for her son.

According to a CNN report, Brodt was surprised to find row after row of baseball cards from the 1970s and 80s glued to the walls.

Being glued to the walls for so long likely erased the value to collectors, which is a shame as there were many famous names of the era, such as Mike Schmidt, George Brett and Whitey Herzog.

