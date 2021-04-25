Violent assault in KB Saturday night leaves resident hospitalized

This is a developing story

A Key Biscayne resident is hospitalized as a result of a violent assault at the hands of teenager(s) on Crandon Boulevard Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m., according to the wife of the victim, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution as the perpetrators are on the loose. She said her husband and 14-year-old daughter were riding on Crandon when three teenagers who were “throwing rocks at passing cars” from the median hit their cart with a rock.

His wife reported that her husband stopped the cart on the south end of the Galleria Shopping Center, by the dog park, and walked across the street, “obviously upset,” and confronted the three teens. A verbal argument ensued, with both parties agitated, she said.

“Once he turned to go back to the golf cart one of the teenagers hit him from behind with a skateboard on his face. He lost consciousness and felt on the ground bleeding,” the victim’s wife wrote in an email to Islander News. “He woke up in an ambulance as he was being taken to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the victim was still in Jackson Memorial undergoing tests.

“He is all swollen (his face) with bruises and broken nose and jaw,” his wife told Islander News Sunday afternoon. “Is a miracle my husband is alive.”

Interim Village Manager Charles Press on Sunday night told Islander News, “I am disturbed beyond words. This disgusting crime needs to be given our most intense response as a Village and as a police department. I am no longer going to regard the idea that this is simply kids being kids. As the Interim Village Manager, my direction to the interim chief is that these acts are violent felony actions and should be handled that way. Period.”

The KB Police Department has not released any details about the incident. Mayor Mike Davey said KBPD are “going through the investigation.”

Press said this incident is not about bored kids. “This is not about kids who have nothing to do, and the village government needs to provide activities to keep them busy,” he said. “These are the actions of felons and we will do everything in our power to treat them as such.”

The three teens got in a vehicle parked by the side of Village Green and took off, according to the victim’s daughter, who reportedly was traumatized by the incident, thinking her father was dead.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.