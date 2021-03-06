Brightline is being sued by Richard Branson’s Virgin Enterprises Ltd. for over $251 million as a result of Brightline’s decision to terminate a naming deal that was supposed to last for 20-years.

Virgin accuses Brightline of using the COVID-19 pandemic to get out of trademark licensing deal early.

According to the lawsuit, first reported by Law360, Brightline told Virgin this summer it was terminating the agreement, saying the “Virgin brand had ceased to constitute a brand of international high repute, largely because of matters related to the pandemic.”

In the lawsuit, Virgin claims that any suggestion that its name brand was tarnished is “cynical and spurious” and “completely false.”

The suit claims that Brightline’s continued use of the Virgin imagery on Twitter at the time the termination was proof their brand wasn’t in fact damaging Brightline’s reputation.

The 20-year deal Brightline-Virgin deal began in 2018.

The $251.3 being sought by Virgin includes what it would have collected through 2023, the earliest the deal could have canceled with a termination fee. The amount of the fee is included in the damages Virgin is seeking.

The lawsuit was filed in London in February 2021.

