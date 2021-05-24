If visiting New York City is on your summer travel plans, booking a hotel room in the city just got cheaper as last week, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order suspending the city's 5.875% hotel occupancy tax from June through August.

New York City’s hospitality industry has been devastated by the pandemic and this is an attempt to entice visitors to return to the Big Apple. De Blasio is also encouraging Big Apple hotels to lower their room prices to further incentivize visitors.

According to a Travel and Leisure report, room rates in New York City are lower than they've been in years. For example, the Sofitel in the heart of midtown Manhattan is offering a $138 a night rate for a weekend in June and The Plaza, which sits at the edge of Central Park, can be had for an 18% discount through June.

New York's popular Circle Line sightseeing cruises have restarted and many museums such as Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, and American Museum of Natural History are open, reports Travel and Leisure.

Outdoor dining curfews and restrictions on indoor bar seating have also been lifted. Indoor dining curfews are scheduled to end at the end of the month.

And while Broadway's theaters aren't scheduled to reopen until September, Radio City Music Hall will open in June and Shakespeare in the Park will return in July.

