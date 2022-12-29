Vivienne Westwood, who made punk style mainstream, dead at 81

In a Thursday Instagram post, the company which bears her name, confirmed that Vivienne Westwood, the iconic fashion designer credited with making punk styles mainstream, passed away on December 29.

Westwood was 81 years old.

The social media statement said the designer died “peacefully and surrounded by loved ones in South London.”

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better," the statement added.

In the post, her team wrote that “Vivienne considered herself a Taoist,” writing that the Tao spiritual system “gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living…”

Westwood first brush with fame came when, at just 30 years old, she and her boyfriend Malcolm McLaren, who managed the Sex Pistols, open a shop called Let It Rock at 430 King’s Road in London, the New York Times reported. Westwood then opened more shops not only in London but also around the world.

Westwood also with the likes of Pharrell Williams, and even designed uniforms for Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic crew.

