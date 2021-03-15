Key Biscayne officials, facing huge increases in flood insurance rates, focus on resiliency initiatives to lessen the blow

Editor’s Note: Last week we reported on a new study about the disparity between flood insurance rates and the true cost of repairs for flood damage. That story can be found HERE. Today, we talk about how Key Biscayne officials are taking on the challenge to protect Florida’s coast and how to possibly minimize insurance costs.

Bracing for the uncertainty of a tropical cyclone is all too familiar with residents of Key Biscayne. Storm shutters, sand bags and stocking up on supplies are basic essentials.

But how do residents prepare for the impending whirlwind of concern that is expected to roar in by October, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency unveils its new flood insurance guidelines that could raise rates ten-fold or more in flood-risk areas?

“I don’t know what we can do to stop it ... we don’t have control over what FEMA can or will do,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey. “But the more we work on being able to handle flood situations, the better off we’ll be.”

According to calculations by the Brooklyn, NY-based research group, First Street Foundation, Key Biscayne residents, could, for example, see annual premiums gradually rise into the $40,000 range, depending on a new range of factors that reportedly include the proximity of the first floor to a certain body/type of water and the replacement costs of the property.

“So, you may be looking at, what, $3,500 a month? That’s expensive,” said Davey, an 18-year resident of Key Biscayne who lives in a condo with his family on the east side of the island. “People may not buy it (flood insurance). What it will depend on is if you’re going to take out a mortgage. ... I think this will have an impact on our real estate market.”

The average flood insurance premium in the city of Miami is $1,069 a year, according to First Street’s calculations. The “proper” price, the nonprofit found, is around $1,500. But in some high-risk coastal cities, like Miami Beach, a $20,000 annual premium would be needed to bring it in line with risks, the report said.

Conversely, the report also said some property owners in areas of South Miami, in non-high risk zones, could currently be overpaying for flood insurance and could see premiums actually decrease as much as 16%.

At least the financially-challenged FEMA is not abandoning flood insurance, like many state insurers did with windstorm policy holders years ago.

Keep in mind that First Street has agreed its numbers are only estimates, according to a USA Today report, but said its modeling is comparable to any of the risk-based approaches that FEMA would use. Meanwhile, FEMA has not confirmed if First Street’s calculations are even in the ballpark for its “Risk Rating 2.0” report, due out Oct. 1.

While Key Biscayne’s location is precarious, so is Florida’s when it comes to flooding concerns.

Much of the state sits on slow-porous limestone, with compressed reefs and corals, so when a flood does come, the water usually has no place else to go. Then add in the annual 59.21 inches of average rainfall, plus the more than 11,000 miles of rivers, streams and waterways. Florida is technically the nation’s flattest state,

A Miami Herald report said First Street calculated that the average property owner in Florida flood zones should be paying 379% more per year.

In 2017, the streets around Miami’s Brickell area turned into flowing rivers as Hurricane Irma hit. But, even last November, the same area made national news when Tropical Storm Eta dumped more than 13 inches of rain as streets became impassable when pumps failed. The Fort Pierce area awoke to more than 20 inches of rain from the same storm.

Storms have been getting stronger, in part, because of climate change, according to some major studies. In September of 2019, for example, Jefferson County in Texas was flooded by more than 40 inches of rain by Tropical Storm Imelda, making it the seventh wettest tropical cyclone in U.S. history.

Andrew, Irma, Katrina, Wilma, Eta ... They’ve all had some flood impact on Key Biscayne, according to Davey.

“We’re in OK shape (for our location),” Davey said. “We’re higher than other (nearby) barrier islands. But, hey, the reality of it is we’re a barrier island and in an area of flooding risk.”

Projects to protect us

In November, residents of the Village of Key Biscayne voted in favor (56.5 percent) of the General Obligation (GO) Bond Referendum for a variety of resilience projects that will work together to protect the island’s natural assets and upgrade the infrastructure from climate-related threats. A pending lawsuit is challenging the referendum, which calls for up to $100 million in bonds dedicated to the resiliency cause.

“Our rates are rising but (the flood issue) is part of the reason we’ve been pushing for our resiliency and sustainability to help our citizens,” Davey said. “We have been so careful - and fortunate - in getting the GO (referendum) to pass. It’s been a challenge. Now I think we can start forming projects by November. And by next spring, say April, we should be able to start getting shovels in the sand.”

The $100 million is certainly not a cure-all solution to protect the island, said Dr. Roland Samimy, hired last year as the Village’s new Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer. But it “would get us 10, 20, 30 years down the road ... to set other projects in motion,” he said.

If the bond referendum case is cleared by the Dade-County Court, Village staff would then be able to begin presenting project ideas to the Council on whether to use bond money or not for projects.

Just some of the ideas Samimy and his team are considering include working with the Army Corps of Engineers to build up the shore with dune restoration; development of the island’s infrastructure to reduce or mitigate erosion; modifying a pump system to deflect discharges; a storm water system upgrade, which is in the works now; and even looking at building up seawalls for shoreline protection.

Seawalls around the state are among the ideas that have been tossed around by Florida’s government, although the costs would reportedly be in the $74 billion range.

With Samimy at the resiliency helm and a new chief building official, Rene Velazco, in place, Key Biscayne already has updated its Community Rating System by implementing 19 approved activities in public information, mapping and regulations, flood damage reduction, and flood preparedness. That could result in a 10 percent discount on residents’ flood insurance policies starting in April of 2021.

But, of course, that will only stem the tide until Oct. 1, when FEMA’s rates likely begin to boil.

“The reality is that more people will not be carrying flood insurance,” Samimy said, agreeing with Davey. “And that will just create more problems when they get whacked by a storm.”