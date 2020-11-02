We are a week away from one of the most important elections of our era. We are also in the middle of a pandemic that has brought pain to the world. Many of us have gone through financial difficulties and personal losses, But we need to keep moving forward to better days.

As a Key Biscayne resident, I see how certain people are pushing their agenda through PAC’s and other media asking residents to support changes that will increase our taxes.

These particular families have been connected to the main bosses of Key Biscayne and have been receiving personal police security at their homes at taxpayers expense. They feel entitled. They are not accountable. They just don’t care.

Because of all these ethical issues, I am seriously thinking about running in the next election to bring the right changes for our residents.

It’s time to vote! Make your voice count and choose wisely for the future of our society. Choose wisely, but vote. I already did.

Luis A. Noboa