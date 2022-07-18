Voter Registration Deadline for Florida’s Primaries fast approaching

With the Florida primary elections – including the Village’s Mayoral vote - of August 23rd looming and voting registration deadline approaching, state officials want to encourage Floridians eligible to vote to take action.

The deadline for registering to vote in Florida’s Primary Election is Monday, July 25.

Individuals not registered to vote in the State of Florida must submit a completed voter registration application by the deadline to participate in Florida’s Primary Election.

Voters who are already registered but want to update their political party affiliation must update their voter registration information by that same deadline in order to have the change in effect for the Primary Election.

Floridians can check their current voter registration status, register to vote or update their existing registration through the Department’s online voter registration website.

As a reminder, Florida is a closed primary state which means that only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for their respective party candidates for an office in a primary election. However, if the winner of the primary race would face no opposition in the general election, then all voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote in that race in the primary election.

For more information, click here.