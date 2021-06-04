Retired Miami Heat basketball star Dwyane Wade and his wife, Actress Gabrielle Union have reportedly sold their North Bay Rd. waterfront for $22 million.

According to a report on the website The Real Deal, the home listed at $32.5 million in 2019. As of Friday morning, the website realtor.com has the property listed for $26.5 million.

The listing agent is Brett Harris from Douglas Elliman, who confirmed the sale to TRD. According to the report, The Wall Street Journal has also reported on the sale. The buyer has not been identified.

Harris also represented the buyer.

The property, located at 5980 North Bay Road in Miami Beach, the 11,690 sq ft home has six-bedroom, 9 bath & 2 half baths and “sits on the picturesque northern tip of Miami Beach and boasts sunset views from every room” according to the realtor.com listing. It also has a basketball court – of course – and a home theater.

Wade paid about $10.6 million for the house in 2010.

For The Real Deal report, click here.