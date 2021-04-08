Effective Thursday, guests at Disney World will be able to show their smile when taking photographs as the company announced they are loosening the requirements as when masks must be worn by those visiting the park.

The previous stricter mask wearing policy, established when the park first reopened in July 2020, did not allow guests to remove masks during photos.

Now, guests can remove their masks when taking photos outdoors while socially distanced.

Masks must be worn at all other times, in accordance with the original policy.

The new policy will also apply when taking photos with Disney's PhotoPass photographers who are stationed around the parks.

This is the first revision to the mask policy since the parks reopened.

For complete details on the new policy, click here.