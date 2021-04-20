Sounds too-good-to-be-true? Well, twins Elaine Foster and Evelyn Lowe are living proof. The Bowie, Maryland twins turned 100 in March and they like to play computer games, use it to pay their bills online and oh yes, they have iPhones!

It feels “no different” to be 100, Foster told the NBC TODAY show last week. “I just feel normal” and neither could say what contributed to their longevity.

“I haven't the slightest idea,” Foster said. “I don't know how I happened to live as long as I have.”

Both smoked cigarettes years ago, but later quit. Both are widows and both worked for the government before retiring. Foster said she eats bacon and eggs every morning, plus drinks a glass of wine every day, with no preference on red or white wine.

