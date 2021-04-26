Want to thrive in the 305?

It isn’t always obvious how residents can get involved in local political affairs and help shape their communities. Mayor Levine-Cava’s engagement initiative, “Thrive305”, has given many in Miami-Dade County the opportunity to do just that.

To quote the initiative’s website “Thrive305 is a powerful and inclusive civic engagement initiative to activate Miamians, build public dialogue around critical policy areas, and help inform the new County administration.”

Daniella Levine Cava was elected as Miami-Dade County’s first-ever woman mayor in November 2020 and as such oversees Florida’s largest metropolitan government, with more than 28,000 employees serving nearly 3 million residents, and managing an annual budget of approximately $9 billion.

The civic engagement initiative was launched by Levin-Cava in partnership with The Miami Foundation earlier this year. Thrive305 leverages Miami-Dade's biggest asset, its residents, through a survey and series of virtual workshops to inform the administration’s “Action Plan'' – a bottom-up, community-driven policy framework with a focus on policies, initiatives, and strategies that center on an equitable recovery and a thriving community.

Starting Feb. 5, 2021, Thrive305 offered every resident the opportunity to provide their input. Almost 27,000 completed the on-line survey,

The complete survey findings can be viewed at www.Thrive305.org.

It offers insights into countless aspects of our lives, from access to the internet, how we view our employment opportunities, our safety, level of acceptance based on ethnicity, what community services we consider most important and more.

The survey also touches on challenges and inequality in our county, by race, age, income, and other criteria.

If you missed filling out the survey, or missed participating in “Civic Week,” you can still be engaged in helping set the course of Miami-Dade’s future -- Action Plan Workshops are planned through May. For updates, sign up here.

Citizens don’t have term limits. Find out more at GoVoteMiami.org

#kbvotes