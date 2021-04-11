On March 6, my golf cart was stolen. Police said usually they are found within a couple of days abandoned, and usually because kids go for a joy ride until the batteries run out.

My golf cart, one of three stolen that day, has not been seen or recovered. I even offered a $200 reward for any news or help in recovering it to my group of friends and kids' friends.

Residents should beware and take precautions, such as using a lock when the golf cart is parked to prevent these incidents. My cart was parked at the village beach access point on a Saturday (high traffic day) at the end of E. Enid Drive.

I never expected this to happen to me, and I had expected it would turn up. It is over $5,000 loss, and I hope fellow residents take note to protect their golf carts from being stolen.

Stephanie Ashton