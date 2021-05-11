Wastewater spill into Biscayne Bay triggers No Swimming Advisory issued; Virginia Key impacted
Justo Rey

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said a contractor performing drilling near Northeast 4th Street and 1st Avenue struck a five-foot wastewater main was struck near downtown Miami, causing wastewater to spill into Biscayne Bay.

According to an NBC 6 News Miami report, emergency repairs continue Tuesday morning and Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said the site was secured and flows were rerouted during repairs.

No-swim signs are now up in the following areas:

  1. Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north
  2. The eastern boundary of the Intracoastal Waterway to the east
  3. Virginia Key Beach / Dog Beach to the south
  4. Mainland to the west

The advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed.

For the entire Channel 6 report, click here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags