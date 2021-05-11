Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said a contractor performing drilling near Northeast 4th Street and 1st Avenue struck a five-foot wastewater main was struck near downtown Miami, causing wastewater to spill into Biscayne Bay.

According to an NBC 6 News Miami report, emergency repairs continue Tuesday morning and Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said the site was secured and flows were rerouted during repairs.

No-swim signs are now up in the following areas:

Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north The eastern boundary of the Intracoastal Waterway to the east Virginia Key Beach / Dog Beach to the south Mainland to the west

The advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed.

