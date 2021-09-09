On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expected a strong tropical wave to emerge off the coast of Africa and environmental conditions will be conducive for development.

The NHC said a tropical depression could form by the beginning of next week as the wave moves west-northwestward in the vicinity of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The next named storm would be called Nicholas.

The NHC said a tropical wave over the western Caribbean is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche on Saturday. Environmental conditions could be conducive for some gradual development before the system moves into Mexico early next week.

