I Worried

I worried a lot. Will the garden grow, will the rivers flow in the right direction, will the earth turn as it was taught, and if not how shall I correct it?

Was I right, was I wrong, will I be forgiven, can I do better?

Will I ever be able to sing, even the sparrows can do it and I am, well, hopeless.

Is my eyesight fading or am I just imagining it, am I going to get rheumatism, lockjaw, dementia?

Finally, I saw that worrying had come to nothing.

And gave it up. And took my old body and went out into the morning, and sang.

Mary Oliver (Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award poet 1935-2019)

Isn’t that how we all feel as 2020 comes to an end? Mary Oliver wrote this poem in her later years and it reflects how so many of us feel this topsy turvy year. It is also reflective of growing old.

We begin as teens and young adults, morphing into our 20s and 30s constantly worried. Whether it’s friendships, grades, college, marriage or children, it seems like a life-long worry-fest.

Then we “mature.” The great thing about moving from Baby Boomer to Boomer is the wisdom to understand that what we do have is, for the most part, all we need.

This is especially true in the United States! Yes, we have this virus that attacks at will. However, 95% of us will not fall ill; 98% of those who contract the virus will survive. And, thanks to our world renown science and scientists, a vaccine is around the corner.

That is not the case in most of the world – besides a coronavirus pandemic, there is war, hunger and shredded economies. Yet, they too survive.

Boomers and those who came before us know that there is a simplicity to life that is elusive to many for a very long time. Then, one day, you look in the mirror and see that somehow, the hard work and worry was worth it! Now, you can take that body and go out to breathe fresh air, sing, dance, or knock on your neighbor’s door to say hello!

Life is good!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com