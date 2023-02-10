"We have the solemn honor of taking her on what will be her last flight," service dog takes last flight home

Might want to grab some tissues as you read – and watch - the story of Kaya, the service dog specifically trained to help veterans deal with emotional issues.

Last week, Kaya took her last flight with Southwest Airlines after 250 flights duty flights.

Kaya had been diagnosed an untreatable form of cancer and was returning home to Texas. The airline posted a video on Instagram – click here – with the following caption:

“We were honored to fly our loyal friend and hero, @kayalyle , home to rest after a lifetime of hard work. Throughout her career, Kaya flew with us over 250 times to help establish the PAWS Act which united Veterans with service dogs. We are so grateful to be a part of her legacy, and we thank her and owner @ctlyle for their many years of service.”

During Kya’s last flight the pilot announced that "We have the solemn honor of taking her on what will be her last flight, as she goes home to rest where she was born and first met Cole."

Cole Lyle was Kaya’s handler and a Marine Corps veteran.

After the announcement, passengers gave Kaya a round of applause.

Sadly, Kaya passed away a few days after her last flight. Cole tweeted:

Rest in Peace, Kaya. Cheers to a life well-lived and loved.

Miss you already, babygirl. My heart is broken and I’m numb without you. But it’s gladdened because you’re no longer in pain. Thank you for epitomizing “Semper Fidelis.”

